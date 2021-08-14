With two weeks left until the end of the summer transfer window, Everton manager, Rafael Benitez, has made it plain where the Toffees stand in terms of further new signings.

The Spaniard was always going to be a controversial appointment, and he has been hamstrung in the transfer market to a certain extent because of Financial Fair Play.

Though it’s believed Benitez does have other targets in mind, the reality of their current plight is that they need to move other players on before they can make a dent in the coffers.

“The reality is that we know the financial fair play rules are there, in place, and we have to follow them,” Benitez was quoted as saying by the Liverpool ECHO.

“I know what is the situation and we will try to do our best with the players we have. If we can strengthen our squad we will try to do it. In these circumstances we have to move players – that is simple to understand.”

With the likes of James Rodriguez and Moise Kean apparently looking for a way out at Goodison Park, all hope isn’t yet lost that the club can acquire the targets that they have in mind.

If they propel Everton up the table, Benitez’s Liverpool allegiance won’t be a talking point any longer.