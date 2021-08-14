(Video) Roberto Firmino doubles Liverpool’s lead over Norwich City from ANOTHER Mohamed Salah assist

Roberto Firmino has doubled Liverpool’s advantage over Premier League new-boys Norwich City.

Norwich began their last season in the Premier League, the 2019/20 campaign, against Liverpool. They were defeated 4-1 by the side that would go on to become champions.

When the fixture list was released and Norwich were pencilled in for an opening day clash with the Reds again, the fans must have been left thinking, “not again…”

While Norwich haven’t rolled over this evening in the manner they did two years ago, Liverpool’s quality has shone through, with Firmino’s goal, their second of the game, setting them on course for victory.

It was coming! ? Firmino taps in a second for Liverpool five minutes after coming on!

That’s Mohamed Salah’s second assist of the evening, and a goal for another one of Liverpool’s attackers. That’ll put a beaming smile on Jurgen Klopp’s face, no doubt.

Liverpool’s success under Klopp has stemmed from his attacking players being on song and finding the back of the net. They all have been today, which is a hugely positive sign.