Flamengo close to reaching loan agreement for Chelsea ace

Chelsea FC
The soap opera involving the hiring of Kenedy by Flamengo is close to concluding following weeks of negotiations. 

According to the Brazilian newspaper O Dia (via UOL Esporte), Chelsea agreed to transfer the midfielder. Chelsea will reportedly allow the 25-year-old to go on a 12-month loan with a €10-million option to buy clause attached.

The report adds that both parties should finalize the deal this weekend now that the London-based club is ready to conduct business with other players following the conclusion of the Romelu Lukaku transfer.

Chelsea acquired Kenedy in 2016 for $10-million. The athlete, however, was never able to establish himself at the London club and accumulates loans in English and Spanish football.

The Brazil international spent last season where La Liga side CF Granada where he made 44 appearances, scoring eight goals and registering six assists.

Once Flamengo wraps up the loan deal for Kenedy, they’ll turn their attention to Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira. TNT Sports reports that the South American club has reportedly already made a loan proposal for the 25-year-old.

