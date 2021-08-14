Gary Lineker has issued his verdict on the Premier League title race this season after Chelsea and Manchester United got off to a flyer.

Both the Blues and United have invested significantly this season to ensure there is no repeat of last season when Manchester City walked the Premier League title.

And while the likes of Raphael Varane and Romelu Lukaku did not play on the Premier League’s opening day, both sides made a statement of intent.

United romped to a 5-1 home win over Leeds United at Old Trafford in Saturday’s first game, and in the 3pm kick-offs, Chelsea cruised past Crystal Palace with a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Following those performances, Match of the Day presenter Lineker tweeted to give his thoughts on what he believes will be an exciting title race, and he couldn’t resist jokingly suggesting Leicester could make a run for top spot after their opening day win over Wolves.

Fancy it will be one hell of a title race this year. Gonna be tough for any club to finish ahead of City, but Chelsea, Liverpool and both Manchester clubs have a chance. #COYF ? (kidding). — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) August 14, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

He tweeted: “Fancy it will be one hell of a title race this year. Gonna be tough for any club to finish ahead of City, but Chelsea, Liverpool and both Manchester clubs have a chance. #COYF Fox face (kidding).”

Liverpool are in action this evening against Norwich City, while reigning champions Manchester City get going against Tottenham on Sunday.