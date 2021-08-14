Gary Lineker has issued his verdict on Trevoh Chalobah’s heart-warming debut this afternoon.

Chalobah joined the Blues at the age of eight, coming through the club’s academy and completing three loan spells along the way.

The versatile defender/midfielder has spent time at Ipswich, Huddersfield Town and most recently Lorient.

But he returned ahead of this season, impressing Thomas Tuchel in pre-season enough to earn starts in both the Super Cup final and today’s Premier League opener with Crystal Palace.

The game was Chalobah’s first ever Premier League appearance for the Blues having picked up a Super Cup winners’ medal on Wednesday.

And the 22-year-old managed to get on the scoresheet, scoring a brilliant, long-range strike before falling to the ground in disbelief as he tried to celebrate.

What a stunning @ChelseaFC debut for @TrevohChalobah, with a smashing goal to boot. — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) August 14, 2021

It was a heart-warming moment even for those not of a Chelsea persuasion, and Match of the Day presenter Lineker tweeted after watching the game and seeing what Chalobah added for Tuchel’s men.

Chalobah is off to a flyer, and he is not likely to be dropped after this one.