Inter Milan finally confirm Edin Dzeko signing… by revealing he’s already scored for them in friendly

Inter Milan have announced the signing of Edin Dzeko by revealing he’s scored for them in a friendly match.

The Serie A champions will still be on a high from their scudetto win, their first in a decade, but the fans must be concerned about what’s to come this season.

Antonio Conte has departed, with the managerial mastermind being followed by Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku, who have joined PSG and Chelsea respectively.

That said, Inter still haven’t officially announced Lukaku’s departure, even though Chelsea confirmed his acquisition on Thursday evening.

To confirm they’re the most unconventional operators in the game, Inter have also announced the signing of Edin Dzeko from AS Roma… by tweeting out that he’s scored for them in a friendly against Dynamo Kyiv.

Dzeko Inter
Edin Dzeko celebrates after scoring for Inter, while still unannounced

MORE: Chelsea reach €40m+ agreement with Roma for Abraham

Dzeko has definitely joined Inter, with his former employers working on a deal to bring Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham to AS Roma in a deal worth in excess of €40M.

While you can understand them wanting to avoid the backlash of selling Lukaku, the mind boggles as to why Inter have decided against announcing Dzeko’s arrival.

What better a way for them to officially confirm it, though, than with a goal!

