(Video) Diogo Jota scores Liverpool’s first of the Premier League season assisted by Mohamed Salah

Diogo Jota has scored Liverpool’s first goal of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign away to Norwich City.

Norwich will be hoping to take a better crack at life in the Premier League than they did last time. An opening day fixture against Liverpool was hardly an ideal way for them to start working on that.

While the EFL Championship champions were able to hold out for 26 minutes of the contest, Diogo Jota has now found the back of the net to assert Liverpool’s dominance in the fixture.

BOOM ? Salah gets a touch to Alexander-Arnold’s cross and it falls into the path of Jota who who sweeps the ball past Krul to set the away end off! ? Watch Norwich v Liverpool live on Sky Sports Premier League and follow live updates: https://t.co/zP0EWZT9sy pic.twitter.com/ZEJkNLAVkc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

MORE: Carragher says ‘massive outlay’ is what’s behind Liverpool’s lack of transfer business

Jota enjoyed a superb start to his debut season with Liverpool, but never really looked the same after returning from a relatively serious knee injury which he suffered in December.

A goal on the first game of the season is the perfect way for the Portuguese forward to kick things off in his bid to nail down the centre-forward role ahead of fan-favourite Roberto Firmino.