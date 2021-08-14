Leeds United fans have reportedly been heard singing an offensive chant at Old Trafford this afternoon, relating to the Munich air disaster.

There’s an age-old rivalry between Leeds and Man United, one which spilled over into the streets of Manchester ahead of today’s game.

As soon as videos emerged of the fans throwing chairs at each other before a ball had been kicked, you assumed we were in for a feisty affair.

That has proven to be the case, but with Leeds fans having serious overstepped the mark, having been accused of singing that Munich song.

Leeds fans singing the ‘Munich’ song. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) August 14, 2021

Leeds scum sing Munich song. United score 2 in a minute. Schadenfreude. — Steve Barrett (@Steve_J_Barrett) August 14, 2021

Leeds fans singing the Munich chant en masse. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 14, 2021

Leeds fans singing the ‘Munich’ song. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) August 14, 2021

MORE: Video: Fighting breaks out between Manchester United and Leeds fans before first game of the season

We will refrain from going into the details of the lyrics, because they don’t deserve any further airtime than the Leeds fans have given them today at Old Trafford.

What does need to happen, though, is further education among the fanbases as to how damaging singing these songs can be for the families forever scarred by the Munich air disaster.

It shouldn’t really be necessary, but the Leeds fans have proven today it absolutely is.