Leeds United fans accused of singing offensive Munich song during Manchester United clash at Old Trafford

Leeds United FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Leeds United fans have reportedly been heard singing an offensive chant at Old Trafford this afternoon, relating to the Munich air disaster.

There’s an age-old rivalry between Leeds and Man United, one which spilled over into the streets of Manchester ahead of today’s game.

As soon as videos emerged of the fans throwing chairs at each other before a ball had been kicked, you assumed we were in for a feisty affair.

That has proven to be the case, but with Leeds fans having serious overstepped the mark, having been accused of singing that Munich song.

MORE: Video: Fighting breaks out between Manchester United and Leeds fans before first game of the season

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Solskjaer gets cheered off at Old Trafford as Man United demolish Leeds on opening day
Video: London Road goes wild as Peterborough grab a winner against Derby in the 11th minute of injury time
Aubameyang and Lacazette doubts for Arsenal as response is required against rivals Chelsea

We will refrain from going into the details of the lyrics, because they don’t deserve any further airtime than the Leeds fans have given them today at Old Trafford.

What does need to happen, though, is further education among the fanbases as to how damaging singing these songs can be for the families forever scarred by the Munich air disaster.

It shouldn’t really be necessary, but the Leeds fans have proven today it absolutely is.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.