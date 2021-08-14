As the Premier League kicks off a new season this weekend, it’s doubtful that there’ll be a moment that will come close to Alisson Becker’s incredible headed effort against West Bromwich Albion in 2020/21.

In the 94th minute of the game with the scores tied at one apiece, and a goal needed to keep the Reds’ Champions League dreams alive, the Brazilian keeper was sent up to cause havoc in the Baggies area.

Not only did he do that, but he managed to get a solid connection on the ball, arcing his back as he steered the ball into the net. Cue the wildest of celebrations.

It will remain one of the league’s most iconic moments, and the custodian has revealed that many people in Brazil loved it, including Neymar.

“Everyone I spoke to in Brazil, within two minutes they were always mentioning the goal,” he said to The Guardian.

Neymar, everybody … they were all so excited about it.

“In training at the Copa America I played up front one day. We had a session when we were just having fun so I went up front and scored some goals. That’s not a surprise for me now!

“But it was nice to hear what people thought about the goal. It was something amazing, even more special because we qualified for the Champions League for this season.

“It put a little bit of sauce on all of this. Now let’s try to win it this season and then it will be even more special.”

WIth any luck, Liverpool won’t need to rely on such heroics at the business end of this season.