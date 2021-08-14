Despite Nasser Al-Khelaifi triumphantly proclaiming that Kylian Mbappe had no choice but to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after their signing of Lionel Messi, it appears that the French World Cup winner doesn’t agree.

Just as Neymar did back in 2017, Mbappe would seem to not want to play in the shadow of the best player in the world, his ego getting the better of him in the same way that the Brazilian’s did before him.

That should serve as a warning to the striker as it appears he is about to disappoint long-term admirers, Liverpool, and sign a deal with Real Madrid.

Mbappe’s contract runs out next summer and whilst he could still, potentially, sign another with the Ligue Un giants, if he shows no sign of doing so, he could leave for free next summer.

To that end, a reported €120m bid from Real Madrid per Le Parisien, cited by the Liverpool ECHO, could see a deal concluded this summer.

The Reds are unlikely to be able to match that, so will have to definitively kiss goodbye to acquiring Mbappe it seems.