Chelsea midfielder tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from UEFA Super Cup win

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast.

Loftus-Cheek was with the squad who competed for the trophy on Wednesday night and was also involved in the post-match dressing room celebrations.

That’ll be a concern for Thomas Tuchel, the Chelsea hierarchy and the fanbase, with Loftus-Cheek now having been revealed to have tested COVID positive upon his return.

We can say confidently that the rest of the squad will have been tested and tested again to ensure that nobody else had caught the virus, but it does have an incubation period of several days.

Looking at the Chelsea matchday squad against Crystal Palace, the only notable absentee is N’Golo Kante, who Thomas Tuchel revealed picked up a niggling injury against Villarreal.

No other Chelsea player appears to have been exposed to the virus, but we may not know for sure until they are tested again early next week.

For now, we can hope for the best and wish Loftus-Cheek a speedy recovery.

