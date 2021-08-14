Romelu Lukaku reacts to Chelsea’s Premier League opening day victory over Crystal Palace

Romelu Lukaku has taken to Twitter to congratulate his new Chelsea teammates after they made light work of Crystal Palace on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Lukaku’s move to Chelsea was officially announced on Thursday, but he was unable to feature for the Blues at Stamford Bridge this afternoon as he was required to quarantine upon arrival.

Though Palace will have considered the absence of Lukaku a considerable boost to their chances of getting something out of the game, Chelsea didn’t miss the Belgian one bit.

Thomas Tuchel’s European champions were purring from start to finish, allowing Palace very limited opportunities at goal and creating plenty of their own, the kind that Lukaku will feast off going forward.

Lukaku himself appears to be impressed with what he saw, having logged onto Twitter in wake of the game to congratulate his teammates for getting three points on the board on day one.

Next up for Chelsea is a trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal next weekend. If Lukaku was tuned into their defeat to Brentford on Friday night, he’ll be licking his lips at the prospect of facing their fragile defence.

There are obvious similarities between Lukaku and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, who continually terrorised Arsenal in front of their home crowd during his time with the Blues.