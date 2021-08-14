Man United’s Andreas Pereira could be set for Premier League switch after Merseyside giants table bid

With two weeks still to go until the end of the summer transfer window, there’s plenty of time for fringe players at certain clubs to make a move elsewhere.

Despite a goal in pre-season that Paul Scholes would’ve been proud of, it’s not clear if Andreas Pereira has an immediate future at Old Trafford.

To that end, Man United could be willing to loan him out for a season to give him some much needed match time.

According to TNT Sports, cited by the Liverpool ECHO, Everton have made a bid for the midfielder and a deal could be completed before the end of the transfer window.

The Toffees are believed to be willing to include an option for a permanent transfer at the end of the loan period, which could swing things in their favour.

Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard

Flamengo are also interested in a player that spent 2020/21 on loan at Lazio.

It’s difficult to see how Pereira will get the chance to make an impression at United, and he has a fortnight to make up his mind as to his next step.

