Bernd Leno found himself on the end of some X-rated criticism from one of his own teammates during Arsenal’s defeat to Brentford, according to Football.London.

Football.London report that Mari turned back to scream “Bernd, f***ing hell” during a nervy moment in the first-half of the encounter.

It’s added that Mari took aim at Leno after the Arsenal goalkeeper sent the ball his way, the centre-back picked it up on the left side of the box in one moment before launching it away in a shaky bit of play.

Football.London explain that Mari was angered by Leno picking him out for a pass as he had not made himself available for one, but they note that the fault actually lied with the defender and not the German.

It seems a bit unfair for Mari to have taken the high ground against Leno in a match that he was pretty sloppy in, like the moment he was beat in the air by Ivan Toney before Brentford scored their second.

There’s no doubt that this news will fuel the rumour mill as Mikel Arteta reportedly looks for another goalkeeper during the transfer window.