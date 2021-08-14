Video: Old Trafford erupts as Manchester United present Raphael Varane

Manchester United FC
It’s the day that French World Cup winner, Raphael Varane, has been waiting for, and when he stepped out of the tunnel at Old Trafford, he received a welcome befitting a player that has won four Champions League trophies.

Clutching his new No.19 shirt, Varane walked out onto the centre of the pitch at the Theatre of Dreams, surrounded by a cacophony of sounds from all sides of the stadium.

He couldn’t fail to be impressed.

