Arsenal legend Paul Merson is concerned with what he saw from the Gunners as they opened up their new season with a defeat on Friday night.

There has been real hope around the Gunners heading into the new campaign following a disappointing season of last that saw them miss out on European qualification for the first time in 25 years.

Arsenal invested significantly to sign defender Ben White for £50million and their spending is not likely to end there.

But that new season hope diminished quickly on Friday night as Mikel Arteta’s men kicked off their new season away to newly promoted Brentford.

The Gunners were beaten 2-0 following an abject display, and the negativity following last season is already beginning to resurface.

Of course, this is only one game, and newly promoted teams playing at home in the early parts of the season can be dangerous.

But former star Merson is concerned, telling Sky Sports via the Metro: “There are not a lot of leaders around nowadays. It’s not what it was with Tony Adams, Steve Bould and Patrick Vieira and people like that, but it scared me last night.

“When you watch it on the television, you only see six or seven players because there’s not enough space to see the whole team, but what I watched last night, it was mindblowing.

MORE: Aubameyang and Lacazette doubts resurface for Arsenal