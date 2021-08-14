Paulo Dybala and Juventus still no closer to finding a contract solution despite desire of both parties

Although there’s no particular rush to get a contract signed, sealed and delivered, and despite news that talks appeared to have been progressing well, Paulo Dybala is still no closer to extending his deal with Juventus.

The Argentine’s representatives have now had three meetings with the bianconeri hierarchy and, according to Tuttomercatoweb, they’re still no closer to an agreement.

Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala can help fire Juve back to the top of Serie A, however, he’ll not want the issue of a contract delay hanging over his head for too much longer.

It’s believed that a counter proposal has been offered to the Italian giants which they will consider over the coming days.

Yet another meeting is due at the end of the month, and by then it’s hoped that a broad agreement will have been reached with just a few i’s to be dotted and t’s to be crossed.

