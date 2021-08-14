Photo: Brazil announces squad for September World Cup qualifying fixtures

Brazil national team manager Tite has announced his call-ups for the Seleção’s FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures in a couple of weeks.

Tite’s squad currently finds itself in a comfortable position atop the CONMEBOL standings with 18 points, winning all six matches through these set of qualifying fixtures.

In the September matches, Brazil will face Chile on Sep. 2nd, Argentina on Sep. 5th, and Peru on Sep. 9th. The most challenging fixture will be against Argentina, with the Seleção looking for revenge following their loss in the Copa America final.