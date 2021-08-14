Barcelona have expressed their thanks to long-serving defender Gerard Pique for ‘significantly’ reducing his salary, which has allowed the club to register Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj.

The Catalan outfit’s financial trouble has been a constant cloud hovering over proceedings since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, and it looked like it could’ve left them without their new signings.

Depay and Garcia arrived on free transfers this summer, from Lyon and Manchester City respectively, whilst Manaj joined the B team in January 2020 but has yet to debut for the senior side.

Ronald Koeman will now have the trio available for selection ahead of the La Liga opener against Real Sociedad due to the selfless move from Pique.

Barcelona also state that they are working to agree salary adjustments with two of their other captains, in Blaugrana legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

? Memphis, Eric Garcia y Rey Manaj, inscritos en la Liga de Fútbol Profesional — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) August 14, 2021

This is a move of pure class from Pique, the 34-year-old deserves respect forever from the fanbase, the 34-year-old has went above and beyond, he’s not obliged to help the the club out of trouble that they’ve made for themselves after years of reckless spending and ensuing struggles on the pitch.

It’s absolutely essential for Barcelona to have versatile forward Depay available against Sociedad, their attacking line has lost Lionel Messi and new signing Sergio Aguero is currently sidelined.

Hopes are also high amid the return of academy graduate Garcia, the club have needed to rejuvenate at centre-back for some time and the 20-year-old could be a key player for many years to come.