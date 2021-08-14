Fabrizio Romano gives contract update on Manchester United midfielder with ‘talks ongoing’

Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to provide an update on Manchester United’s efforts to extend Paul Pogba’s contract.

Pogba is out of contract with Man United next summer, which has sparked speculation as to whether he could be set to leave Old Trafford.

Links to PSG have done little to dampen the flames of those rumours, though it is now unclear whether they can afford him having signed Lionel Messi.

Man United will be holding onto hope that they can convince Pogba to sign along the dotted line and extend his deal, with work already ‘ongoing’ on that front, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United have always been confident to keep Paul Pogba this summer. Also before Messi deal and PSG rumours, same position: Pogba is staying. ? #MUFC Talks ongoing since weeks with Mino Raiola to extend the contract – no agreement yet. But Man Utd will try again. pic.twitter.com/SgLPKkcIE3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2021

Pogba’s four-assist haul against Leeds United on the opening day of the Premier League season ought to have even further increased Man United’s desire to keep hold of him.

The Frenchman should also recognise the fighting chance he has of winning a Premier League title with Man United this season, with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane having been acquired.

The situation remains on a knife-edge, but if Man United keep winning games, with Pogba being an influential as he was today, there’s every chance he could decide to stick around beyond next summer…