(Video) Christian Pulisic doubles Chelsea’s lead over Crystal Palace after Mason Mount delivery into the box

Chelsea have added a second against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge through Christian Pulisic.

You wondered how much Thomas Tuchel’s men had left in the tank after playing 120 minutes against Villarreal on Wednesday night. They’ve put any questions over their fitness to bed in the first-half of their Premier League season opener.

The Blues opened the scoring through a quite superb free-kick from deadball specialist Marcos Alonso, who bent one into the top corner from range. They’ve now added a second through USA international Christian Pulisic.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

MORE: Video: Marcos Alonso fires Chelsea into lead with STUNNING free-kick that left Palace keeper rooted to the spot

Pulisic will count himself lucky that the ball ricocheted back into his path in the manner that it did, but if you get yourself into these kind of positions, you always give yourself a fighting chance of finding the back of the net.

That’s Pulisic’s fifth career goal against Crystal Palace, the most he has scored against any single opponent since arriving in the Premier League. He’ll be hoping it’s also the first of many goals he scores this campaign.