After such a poor showing against Brentford in the opening game of the 2021/22 Premier League season, there’s not too much doubt that Arsenal still need to invest in this transfer window if they want to come anywhere close to reaching their goals by the end of the campaign.

Mikel Arteta will be hugely disappointed by what was a really flat performance from his players across the 90 minutes in west London, but with over two weeks still to go in the transfer window, he does have options if the owners are willing to continue to back his judgment.

That’s something that talkSPORT pundit, Jamie O’Hara, believes is a must, now.

“Arsenal are cheap, they just wanted someone to come in,” he said on talkSPORT’s Sports Bar Weekender programme.

“If they had anything about them, they would have gone and Carlo Ancelotti or Brendan Rodgers when they could. It’s cheap and shocking and the recruitment is no good.

“They should sign Kieran Trippier, pay whatever they want – even if it is £30million.

“PSG need to get rid of some players; go and get Mauro Icardi up front and then go and get Ander Herrera in midfield!

“It looks like they’ve just signed Brighton’s second best centre-half.”

Arsenal’s long suffering supporters will be hoping that something changes before they take to the field against European champions, Chelsea.

Their recent £97.5m purchase of Romelu Lukaku shows the gulf that currently exists between the two sides.