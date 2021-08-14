Real Madrid seem to have been forced to hit back to shock suggestions that they’re studying an exit from the Spanish La Liga in an effort to join the English Premier League.

Mundo Deportivo claimed in a bombshell report this morning that Los Blancos are sick of the constant problems presented by Spanish FA president Javier Tebas and would like to leave La Liga.

The Spanish publication suggest that the Premier League are the ‘favourite’ competition of Madrid president Florentino Perez, though they add that Madrid have also considered Serie A or the Bundesliga.

Madrid have now discounted the claims in an official statement, branding them ‘completely false, absurd and impossible’ and a device used to one again ‘disturb’ the day-to-day running of the club.

Mundo Deportivo suggest that Tebas’ fierce opposition to the European Super League, as well as the recent La Liga agreement with the CVC investment fund were the last straws for Madrid.

See More: Adidas prepared to help fund Real Madrid move for Kylian Mbappe

The statement can also be read below:

“Given the he information published today by the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, in which it says that our club studied the possibility of moving from LaLiga to the Premier, Real Madrid wants to assert that this information is completely false, absurd and impossible and it only intends to disturb, once more, the day to day of our club.”

More Stories / Latest News Jenas says that Beckham had more bling than Newcastle stars and blames race for being targeted ‘Difficult’ transfer window could lead to West Ham missing out on their main targets Former Arsenal legend Martin Keown identifies ‘glaring weakness’ in Gunners back line

This certainly isn’t the kind of news that the Real Madrid faithful will have wanted to see on the day of their La Liga opener against Deportivo Alaves.

Fans can perhaps take some hope out of the club’s swift response to the allegations though.

A plan like this would absolutely shatter La Liga, the integrity of Real Madrid and even the Premier League, were they to facilitate the addition of such a side, who’d be ruining their domestic division.