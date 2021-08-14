The future of Tammy Abraham now rests in the striker’s hands as the 23-year-old is yet to accept a transfer to Roma after the Italian club reached a €40m+ agreement with Chelsea, per Fabrizio Romano.

Romano reports that Roma have agreed an initial €40m (£34m) fee for Abraham with Chelsea in a deal that also includes add-ons, as the Blues are insisting on the inclusion of a buy-back clause.

Abraham has fallen out-of-favour at Chelsea since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, with the England international making just seven appearances under the German, only four of which being starts.

The target-man was already struggling to contend with Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Olivier Giroud for the spot to lead the line, but whilst Giroud has departed, Romelu Lukaku has returned, leaving Abraham with slim hopes of regular first-team football.

Romano adds that the Blues academy graduate has yet to accept the proposed switch to Roma, despite being called by Jose Mourinho, leaving his boyhood club Arsenal – per the Telegraph – still in the race.

See More: Flamengo close to reaching loan agreement for Chelsea ace

AS Roma have an agreement in place with Chelsea for Tammy Abraham: €40m plus add ons on a permanent deal. Chelsea want a buy-back clause included. ? #CFC …but Tammy has not accepted yet – Roma are pushing, José Mourinho called him. Arsenal still in the race. #AFC @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool’s Alisson reveals that even Neymar was excited about his incredible goal at West Brom Official: Real Madrid deny ‘absurd’ claims that they want to leave La Liga to join the Premier League Jenas says that Beckham had more bling than Newcastle stars and blames race for being targeted

Abraham has been identified as the ideal target for the Giallorossi to replace talisman Edin Dzeko, who seems to be nearing a move to Inter Milan to replace Romelu Lukaku on a two-year deal, per Di Marzio.

Whilst the 6ft5 striker may not be deemed ready to front the attack of Chelsea at this point, Abraham has shown his potential with his solid returns for the Blues in his only two seasons with the first-team.

Abraham has ended as the club’s top scorer across all competitions in the last two years, scoring 18 goals in the 19/20 campaign before netting 12 as he began to be used more sparingly last term.

It’s not surprising to see that Mourinho wants someone physical to fill the void of Dzeko in the Italian capital, Abraham – who he’ll be familiar with given his time at Chelsea, looks a decent option, but an initial fee of €40m will leave the ace little time to adjust, he’d be expected to hit the ground running.