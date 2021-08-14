(Video) Mohamed Salah curls in superb finish for Liverpool as Reds run riot (again) against Norwich City

Mohamed Salah has found the back of the net in style to secure Liverpool all three points in their opening day clash with Norwich City.

Salah had to remain patient for his goal at Carrow Road, having provided assists for Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino before finding the back of the net himself.

Liverpool were creating countless dangerous situations in the final third after coming out for the second-half, though, so Salah will have been confident it was only a matter of when.

In what will no doubt be to the delight of Fantasy Premier League managers countrywide, Salah has now added a goal to go with his pair of assists…

That’s an excellent way for Salah to kick-off the new season on an individual level, with Liverpool also getting three points on the board after a convincing victory.

Manager Jurgen Klopp may well have not had his desires completely satisfied in the transfer market this summer, but today’s performance is a timely reminder of the quality he already has at his disposal.

Mo Salah is one of the best players in the Premier League – and he’s reaffirmed that today.

