Mohamed Salah sets new Premier League record with goal for Liverpool on opening day

Mohamed Salah made Premier League history with his goal for Liverpool against Norwich City this afternoon.

Salah is one of the most globally recognised footballers on the planet, with Liverpool having the pleasure to have him on their books for what will now be the fifth season.

The Egyptian boats a quite remarkable tally of 95 goals in 145 Premier League appearances, which makes you wonder what he could’ve achieved if he joined Liverpool, rather than Chelsea, early on in his career.

Nevertheless, Salah will still go down as one of the finest attackers in the league’s history and today etched his name further into the Premier League hall of fame by setting a new league record.

5 – Mohamed Salah has become the first player to score on the opening weekend in five consecutive Premier League campaigns. Famous. #NORLIV pic.twitter.com/iQdUnKKeZa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021



Attackers will tell you that setting the tone early on in a season is crucial for building confidence and getting off on the right foot. Salah is, clearly, the very best at that in the country.

The consistency of his goal-scoring since his arrival at Liverpool has been nothing short of remarkable, with the 29-year-old likely in for another hugely prolific campaign this time around.

Liverpool fans are in for a treat with Salah on their team, once again…