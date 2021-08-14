Chelsea head into their first match of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign in great shape and having come off of the back of a UEFA Super Cup victory over Villarreal.

With the signing of Romelu Lukaku, expected to make his debut in the London derby against Arsenal in week 2, it’s no wonder that Thomas Tuchel is all smiles.

The German has been an unqualified success since taking over from Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge, leading the Blues to Champions League glory, and seeing them installed as one of the early favourites to win the Premier League title this season.

There’s still time for the west Londoners to be improved further if Tuchel can work the market well, and Wolves flyer, Adama Traore was one name on the list perhaps worthy of further consideration.

However, according to The Athletic, that option has been completely discounted now.

It arguably has as much to do with Traore’s poor output as anything else.