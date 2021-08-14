Tottenham ‘strongly interested’ in making major striker signing amid Harry Kane exit speculation

Tottenham are thought to be ‘strongly interested’ in signing Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina this summer.

Vlahovic, 21, enjoyed a quite superb campaign for Fiorentina last campaign, despite his side enduring a pretty mediocre season as a collective.

On the back of such impressive performances, it’s come as no surprise to hear Vlahovic being linked with some of Europe’s big boys this summer.

The latest club to be thrown into the mix to sign Vlahovic are Tottenham, who still could lose Harry Kane to Manchester City before the deadline.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are ‘strongly interested’ in signing Vlahovic, but there’s nothing advanced just yet.

Dusan Vlahovic future, still open. Atletico Madrid have no agreement with Fiorentina or with the player after opening contacts – Tottenham are strongly interested, no advanced talks yet. ?? #THFC #Atleti Fiorentina hope/want to keep Vlahovic – €50m bids not accepted as of now. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2021

The cynics will see Tottenham’s interest in signing Vlahovic as a telltale sign that they’ve accepted Kane will be leaving the club this summer.

However, it is important to remember that Spurs have lost Gareth Bale and are yet to sign an attacking player capable of replacing his direct goal contributions.

Cristian Romero is a superb addition at the back, a natural successor to Toby Alderweireld, but Spurs will need more if they hope to challenge for the top four this season.

Irrespective of whether Kane is at the club come the end of the transfer window, Vlahovic would be a shrewd and necessary signing from Fabio Paratici.