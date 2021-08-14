(Video) Raphael Varane introduced to Manchester United fans ahead of kick-off at Old Trafford

Raphael Varane was introduced to the Manchester United fanbase ahead of kick-off at Old Trafford this afternoon.

The initial agreement in place between Man United and Real Madrid was announced at the tail end of last month, but the Red Devils headed into the opening day of the Premier League campaign without the deal being finalised.

While that is hardly ideal from anyone’s perspective and will have also caused great frustration among the fanbase, there was no emotion on display other than sheer jubilation as Varane walked out onto the Old Trafford pitch ahead of Man United’s clash with Leeds United this afternoon.

United have recruited an absolute superstar in Varane, one of the most decorated players in European football history and a reigning world champion with his country. It’s no wonder he received such a rousing reception from the Old Trafford crowd.

Moments like this have not been possible over the last 18 months or so, with fans not being allowed into stadiums amidst the coronavirus pandemic. What a threat this is for those returning to the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ today, and that’s even before a ball was kicked…

