It’s taken 26 minutes for Chelsea to take the lead against Crystal Palace in this afternoon’s Premier League meeting between the two London sides, thanks to some magic from Marcos Alonso.

Mason Mount won a free-kick for the Blues before lining up alongside Alonso as the ball was set down 20 yards away from the goal on the right side of the pitch.

Alonso fired Thomas Tuchel’s men ahead in serious style as he curled a free-kick straight into the top corner, a strike that left compatriot and Palace keeper Vicente Guaita completely rooted to the spot.

The champions of Europe open their Premier League 2021/22 season with a STUNNER off a free kick! #MyPLMorning ? @peacocktv pic.twitter.com/WuwwKaOxik — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 14, 2021

Pictures from NBC Sports Soccer, beIN Sports and Optus Sport.

The X-factor that Alonso has shown this afternoon proves once again that the Spaniard can come up with the goods for Chelsea even though he isn’t the first-choice left-back anymore.