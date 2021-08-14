In the 51st minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Leeds, the Red Devils cleared the danger after a cross before showing their killer counter-attacking instinct.

Paul Pogba picked up the ball, composed himself, before sending a dangerous ball down the field.

Mason Greenwood latched onto the pass by burning Pascal Struijk with his pace, skipping into the box and drilling the ball into the bottom corner with a brilliant finish from a tight angle.

This marked the second assist of the day for Pogba, as the Frenchman teed up Bruno Fernandes for the opener with another wonderful pass.

? The vision from Pogba

? The clinical edge from Greenwood The perfect response from Man Utd! ? pic.twitter.com/OIrcsKN4EQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and Canal+ Sport.

This was the perfect reaction from the Red Devils, with Greenwood restoring the side’s lead just minutes after Luke Ayling levelled things up with an absolute thunderbolt of a strike.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men remain a serious threat on the counter-attack, if Pogba can show consistency with creativity like this in the midfield, the attackers will be licking their lips this season.