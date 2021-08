Just a few minutes after Leeds had drawn level at Old Trafford through Luke Ayling, Mason Greenwood had put Man United back in front before Bruno Fernandes grabbed his second of the game to put the hosts 3-1 up.

Turning Junior Firpo inside out, the Portuguese took his time before unleashing a low drive goal wards.

Ayling managed to get back but his attempt at clearing the ball came just too late as the official received a Hawk Eye alert to give the goal.

