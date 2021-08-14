Leeds supporters mocked Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho ahead of their one-sided defeat against their so-called rivals with a sickening chant.

Travelling fans of the Yorkshire outfit sang ‘Sancho and Rashford, you’ve let the country down’, laughing as they ridiculed the attackers for their heartbreaking misses in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Rashford and Sancho joined Bukayo Saka in missing from the spot during the final shootout against Italy, but instead of their courage being applauded the United duo have been mocked for their misses.

It’s United who are laughing at the end of the day though as the smashed Leeds 5-1. Two of the sides’ meetings since the Peacocks returned to the top-flight have seen Leeds hammered by the Red Devils.

??? | NEW: Leeds United fans chanting ‘Sancho and Rashford, you’ve let the country down’ before their match against Man United pic.twitter.com/Nc8eha1bJB — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) August 14, 2021

This is pretty tasteless behaviour from the Leeds supporters.

Rashford, the man who has done charitable work for less fortunate children across the country, being accused of ‘letting his country down’ is truly sad to see.

Leeds supporters also fought with their United counterparts before the match.