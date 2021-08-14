Video: London Road goes wild as Peterborough grab a winner against Derby in the 11th minute of injury time

Poor old Wayne Rooney just can’t catch a break at the moment, and just when his Derby County side were on the verge of winning their first three points of the season, Peterborough made sure there was a sting in the tail.

The clock had already, incredibly, ticked into the 11th minute of injury time at the end of the game, and with one last throw of the dice, the hosts managed to carve open their visitors defence, leaving Harrison Burrows with the easiest of chances.

Pictures from Sky Sports

