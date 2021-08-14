Poor old Wayne Rooney just can’t catch a break at the moment, and just when his Derby County side were on the verge of winning their first three points of the season, Peterborough made sure there was a sting in the tail.

The clock had already, incredibly, ticked into the 11th minute of injury time at the end of the game, and with one last throw of the dice, the hosts managed to carve open their visitors defence, leaving Harrison Burrows with the easiest of chances.

MORE: Liverpool could rejoin Super League

? “This is what Peterborough do – and this is where they do it!”#PUFC have the goal they were looking for to lift the roof off the Weston Homes Stadium ? ? Follow #PETDER with our live blog

? Download the @SkySports app

? Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/Arodpf2hTt — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 14, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports