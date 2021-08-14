Video: Paul Pogba tees up Bruno Fernandes opener for Man United with exquisite first-time assist vs Leeds

In the 30th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Leeds, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side took the lead against their historic rivals.

Victor Lindelof headed the ball into an open Scott McTominay in midfield after a clearance from Illan Meslier, the United academy graduate then drilled the ball across the park to Paul Pogba.

Pogba instantly showed the mercurial ability that he possess with a wonderful first-time pass over the top, sending the ball through to Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes controlled the ball brilliantly before taking the ball left and firing a strike at goal, the ace’s effort struck the leg of Meslier and bundled into the back of the net.

See More: (Video) Raphael Varane introduced to Manchester United fans ahead of kick-off at Old Trafford

? BRUNO! ?? It just had to be him… What a ball from Paul Pogba to set up Fernandes for the opening goal! ? pic.twitter.com/y8lE224hCB — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Old Trafford erupts as Manchester United present Raphael Varane Gerard Pique takes significant pay cut so Barcelona can register new signings Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia (Video) Raphael Varane introduced to Manchester United fans ahead of kick-off at Old Trafford

It had been an end-to-end game for the most part until this point, the opener has now kicked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on and they’re starting to dominate against the Yorkshire outfit.