It was a day to remember for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and one to forget for the visitors to Old Trafford, Leeds United.

The Red Devils ran riot in the second half as they overwhelmed the team from Yorkshire, with Paul Pogba supplying four assists on the day and Bruno Fernandes bagging an opening day hat-trick.

United’s passing was crisp and sharp and their movement was excellent throughout. No wonder the supporters rose to acclaim Solskjaer at the end, and he reciprocated.