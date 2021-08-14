Now that crowds are allowed back into stadiums again in what must seem like the longest 18 months in football supporting history, away fans will again get to delight in travelling up and down the country to watch their team in action.

That means heading to a variety of different stadia, some of which leave a lot to be desired, and others which are well worth the spend.

A recent YouGov survey, detailed via talkSPORT, ranked each stadium in the Premier League from the best to worst, and the results aren’t likely to surprise anyone.

MORE: Liverpool to rejoin Super League

Top of this particular table was Liverpool’s Anfield ground, closely followed by Man United’s Old Trafford and Tottenham’s futuristic new White Hart Lane.

Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge could only make seventh place, Man City’s Etihad was a disappointing sixth, with Newcastle’s St. James’ Park fifth and Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium in fourth.

More Stories / Latest News Thomas Tuchel gives an update on Chelsea pursuit of Wolves flyer Adama Traore Newcastle manager Steve Bruce tells youngsters to get Covid jab as Darlow misses West Ham visit Photo: Brazil announces squad for September World Cup qualifying fixtures

Down at the bottom was Watford’s ageing Vicarage Road.