Things are seemingly going from bad to worse for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side at present, with an opening day Premier League defeat at Brentford certainly not what was required.

The Gunners have lost the air of invincibility that they had under Arsene Wenger, and which was as a result of players like Patrick Vieira and Manu Petit grabbing a game by the scruff of the neck and raising the performance levels of all around them.

It’s no wonder then that Petit is starting to switch off where one of his old clubs is concerned.

“Little by little I am losing interest in Arsenal, with this way of playing it does not generate any emotion to see their games,” the ex-midfielder said to RMC Sport, cited by football.london.

“They give me no emotions and I find that I don’t get the trajectory the team have taken in the last few years. It started in the last few years of Arsene Wenger’s management and it has continued with his successors.

“I don’t get it because it’s not about money, they have money but it’s more about the profiles. We will see the player’s profiles they have signed in this transfer window but I see from yesterday’s game that Arsenal’s weaknesses are the same they have been for years, particularly on the defensive side, last night it was a fiasco.”

The bite that was a hallmark of Wenger’s title-winning squads has long been missing from Arteta’s vintage.

The senior pros need to take a long, hard look at themselves now, because it won’t be acceptable to any of the North London faithful if they’re put through another season similar to 2020/21.