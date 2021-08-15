Arsenal and Liverpool are two of the Premier League sides that have spoken to the representatives of talented young Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba, according to 90min.

90min report that Spurs join their north London rivals and Liverpool in having spoken to Moriba’s reps, as it’s added that Chelsea, Manchester United and Man City have also held talks over the 18-year-old.

Moriba enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough campaign last season, starting five of his 18 first-team appearances for Barcelona, scoring once and chipping in with three assists for Ronald Koeman’s side.

The promise surrounding the Spain youth international as a future Barcelona star has now been shattered though after a contract fallout has seen Moriba sent down to the B team.

90min note that Moriba has refused to extend his contract with the club, leaving them at risk of losing a highly-rated talent for free next summer.

The Moriba camp seem to have been quite active as 90min note that they’ve offered the midfielder to Leicester, West Ham, Everton and Wolves.

90min have found that Barcelona still retain hope of keeping hold of Moriba, as they feel that the reluctance over a new contract is an effort to explore all the options available to the youngster.

It goes without saying that it would be a critical blow were the Catalan outfit to lose such a gifted young player on a free, even worse so given their dreadful financial position.

90min add that German sides Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have been in touch with the talent’s entourage, whilst Monaco and Lyon have also expressed an interest in Moriba.

Barcelona seem to have been battling issues all over the place since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, the La Liga powerhouses have been run extremely poorly in recent years.