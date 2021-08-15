Things couldn’t have begun much worse for Arsenal in their 2021/22 Premier League season opener at Brentford, with Mikel Arteta already under pressure just 90 minutes into the new season.

With both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette late withdrawals through illness, the Gunners were toothless up front, and the two goals that they conceded owed as much to an inability to defend as anything else.

Goalkeeper, Bernd Leno, didn’t cover himself in glory again, flapping at thin air as the Bees made the game safe with a second, and it’s likely only strengthened Arteta’s resolve to buy a new goalkeeper before the window closes.

With Sheffield United playing hard ball over Aaron Ramsdale, the Spaniard appears to have turned his attentions to Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman, according to Chronicle Live.

The custodian is only third choice at St. James’ Park, but will make his season debut in the opener against West Ham because of injuries and illness to Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow.

With those two expected to soon be fit enough to resume duties between the sticks, Woodman could well be interested enough to make the move down south.