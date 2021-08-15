Barcelona have identified Arsenal forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as potential targets to bolster their frontline, according to Sport.

The Spanish publication report that Ronald Koeman is on the hunt for another striker, but a swoop will only be possible if out-of-favour Martin Braithwaite can be offloaded for a reasonable fee.

Sport detail that Arsenal are willing to part with the duo, as they’re not ‘entirely satisfied’ with either’s performances, which isn’t surprising after the side’s struggles last season.

The north London outfit’s strike duo missed their season-opening defeat to Brentford as they were unwell and it seems like the duo are still doubts for Chelsea, per Football.London and the Standard.

Barcelona needing to sell Braithwaite first isn’t the only catch that comes with the interest, Sport note that the cash-strapped Catalan outfit would only be able to pursue a swap deal for either Arsenal man.

So even if they manage to offload Braithwaite, Barcelona would be banking on Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal recruitment team being keen on players that the Blaugrana would be willing to give up.

After a season that saw them finish eighth and no closer to returning to the Champions League picture, it appears that Arsenal are open to moving on two of their highest-profile players.

Lacazette fared much better than his striker partner last season with 13 Premier League goals and two assists, whilst Aubameyang did score 10 times in the top-flight and create three goals, the Arsenal captain suffered lengthy dry spells in a season marred by fitness issues and off-field controversies.

Sport note that the duo would be ‘delighted’ to represent Barcelona and that the La Liga powerhouses have negotiated with Arsenal over Aubameyang in the past.

Whilst Lacazette seems like the more consistent option for the Gunners right now, the Frenchman is in the final year of his contract so the Emirates outfit are in a tricky spot.

Moving either of Lacazette or Aubameyang on, regardless of their dwindling importance to the team, would mark a massive decision by Arsenal, as it would change the outlook of the team considerably.