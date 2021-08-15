Real Sociedad travel to Camp Nou on Sunday night for their first fixture of the 2021/22 league season, against a Barcelona side that are still in disarray after the departure of Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian will ply his trade in Ligue Un with Paris Saint-Germain, and Barca’s squad list for their game against the Basques gives a huge clue as to who might be expected to be next out of the exit door.

It’s clear that the Catalans need to bring down their wage bill significantly, with the highest earners being those that need to be offloaded.

To that end, seeing that Philippe Coutinho hasn’t made the match day squad suggests that the club’s record signing could finally be on his way.

The Brazilian has been an abject failure ever since his move from Liverpool, and it should be pointed out that his shirt number has already been reallocated to Rey Manaj.

That’s further indication that he has no future with Barca and he’d be better off elsewhere.