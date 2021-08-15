(Video) Said Benrahma levels for West Ham after Declan Rice gets his revenge on Allan Saint-Maximin

Said Benrahma found the back of the net to draw West Ham United level with Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

West Ham, who will be competing in the Europa League this campaign, will be looking to replicate their success of last season this time around.

Having headed into the half-time break 2-1 down, David Moyes would have feared that this side were to get off to an unfavourable start on match-week one.

Courtesy of Said Benrahma, though, they’re back on level terms.

Pictures courtesy of NBC

MORE: (Video) Declan Rice spun by Allan Saint-Maximin as Callum Wilson gives Newcastle the lead over West Ham

Declan Rice deserves great credit for picking the pocket of Allan Saint-Maximin in the final third. The midfielder’s intervention prevented a Newcastle counter-attack and resulted in a West Ham goal.

Michail Antonio also did well to deliver the ball towards the back post where Benrahma was lingering to nod it into the back of the net, setting up a dramatic finale at St. James’.

The new Premier League season is treating us already!