(Video) Martin Braithwaite proves he can fill Lionel Messi’s shoes with Barcelona goal on stroke of half-time

Martin Braithwaite has doubled Barcelona’s advantage over Real Sociedad in their La Liga opening fixture.

Barca fans will not have known what to expect heading into the first game of the new season, with Lionel Messi having departed to Paris Saint-Germain.

After Gerard Pique found the back of the net to score their first of the post-Messi era, they may well have been convinced that they’re in safe hands.

Danish international Martin Braithwaite added a second on the stroke of half-time to further allay their fears.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Braithwaite is the butt of many jokes in Catalonia and beyond, but he proved at Euro 2020 that, on his day, he’s not a bad little footballer.

He was given the nod to start Barca’s season opener this evening, which is a considerable show of the faith that Ronald Koeman has in him.

Who knows, maybe he will be the surprise figure to step up to the mark now former talisman Messi has departed.