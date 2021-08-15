(Video) Martin Braithwaite bags his second goal of the night as Barcelona extend lead to three over Real Sociedad

Martin Braithwaite scored his second goal of the night for Barcelona against Real Sociedad, firing home from close range.

After Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona was confirmed, people began to consider who could be the Camp Nou’s next hero.

Memphis Depay was a frontrunner, with Ansu Fati another contender for the long-run, but against all odds, its Martin Braithwaite who’s stepped up to the mark.

Here’s the Danish international netting his second of the night during Barcelona’s first La Liga fixture of the season against Real Sociedad.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

While he’s not everyone’s cup of tea, Braithwaite has proven himself to be capable of contributing for Barca on a relatively consistent basis.

With the eyes on the world on Barcelona to see how they reacted after losing their greatest ever player to Paris Saint-Germain, Braithwaite hasn’t shied away.

He’s never going to be world-class, he’s never going to win any awards, but he deserves respect nonetheless.