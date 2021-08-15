Manchester United target prepared to wait 12 months to sign for Real Madrid on a free

Eduardo Camavinga has reportedly made a decision on where he wants to be playing his football going forward.

Camavinga’s future has been one of the hot topics of the summer transfer window, with the Rennes sensation being in the final year of his contract.

With clubs such as Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid all linked, you assumed he’d get his move sooner or later.

However, we are now two weeks away from the transfer deadline, with there being no imminent move in the works for Camavinga.

There may well be an explanation for that.

According to Don Balon, Camavinga has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid and is prepared to wait until next summer to join Los Blancos on a free.

Sky Sports have previously reported that Camavinga to Man United was a possibility, but the Frenchman appears to have made his decision.

Don Balon’s report suggests that Camavinga’s representatives have already informed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez of his intention to sign with them next summer.

Of course, anything published by this outlet in particular has to be taken with a pinch of salt, but it’d perhaps be the least surprising outcome.