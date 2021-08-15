It appears that Tammy Abraham’s Chelsea career may be nearing its end after reports emerged that the young striker will be undergoing his medicals with AS Roma on Sunday.

Since Thomas Tuchel took over at Stamford Bridge, Abraham has found himself marginalised and, with little other option, has decided to move to pastures new.

According to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Window Podcast, the Blues have agreed to sell the player to the Italian giants for €40m, but the west Londoners do retain a buyback clause of double that.

MORE: Liverpool fans in tears over this

Jose Mourinho will surely be delighted with the capture of a player he’s been chasing for some while now.

Chelsea and AS Roma’s agreement on Tammy Abraham is for a deal that will become a €40m full transfer. Chelsea holding an option to buy the England international back at twice that figure.

Abraham due to take medicals today. https://t.co/eR9gtKtgmhhttps://t.co/LXMUqJ857g pic.twitter.com/xg4KoC0lOw — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) August 15, 2021

Abraham, despite a perceived initial reticence to leave, at least now has the motivation of something to aim for, and if he scores goals in the Italian capital, he’ll quickly become a fan favourite of the Giallorossi faithful.

More Stories / Latest News Rafael Benitez has a plan for Richarlison but he won’t get rested by Everton boss anytime soon Paul Pogba has finally made a definitive decision on his Manchester United future Everton make huge mistake with tribute video that includes a picture of Anne Frank

Any announcement is expected to be imminent.