He hadn’t even been announced as a new Inter Milan player, but that didn’t stop Edin Dzeko getting on target for his new team.

Having been acquired for Serie A rivals, Roma, Dzeko didn’t waste any time in doing what he does best – putting the ball in the back of the net.

MORE: Liverpool fans in tears over this

In all fairness, the chance that presented itself to him against Dynamo Kyiv has been his meat and drink for years.

After going around the keeper, Dzeko was left with an open goal to slot into.