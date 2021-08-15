Everton make huge mistake with tribute video that includes a picture of Anne Frank

Posted by

It was supposed to be the most beautiful tribute to those Everton fans that had passed away during the coronavirus pandemic, but the club’s media department got it very, very wrong.

As football fans returned to stadiums up and down the country to watch their beloved teams back in action after 18 months of being forced to stay away, there were many that would never return.

In what was intended as a mark of respect, a roll call of names were placed on scrolling footage in remembrance.

Unfortunately, as the Daily Star report, asking supporters for submissions was always going to leave the door ajar for pranksters.

MORE: Liverpool fans in tears over this

Clearly, those in charge at the club should’ve been more thorough when checking through the list of names and photographs.

Joke names such as Faye Knewse slipped through the net, as well as a photo of Anne Frank, the young World War II diarist.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Diego Costa joins Brazilian side following eight months without a club
Video: Brazilian starlet linked to West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur scores impressive game-winning goal for São Paulo
Photo: Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos are new best friends at Paris Saint-Germain

To make matters worse, the club appeared to resolutely refuse to apologise for their error.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.