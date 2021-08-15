It was supposed to be the most beautiful tribute to those Everton fans that had passed away during the coronavirus pandemic, but the club’s media department got it very, very wrong.

As football fans returned to stadiums up and down the country to watch their beloved teams back in action after 18 months of being forced to stay away, there were many that would never return.

In what was intended as a mark of respect, a roll call of names were placed on scrolling footage in remembrance.

Unfortunately, as the Daily Star report, asking supporters for submissions was always going to leave the door ajar for pranksters.

Clearly, those in charge at the club should’ve been more thorough when checking through the list of names and photographs.

Today was all about you. Those reunited with us at Goodison, but sadly also those that couldn’t be there who we have lost over the course of the pandemic. RIP Blues. ? pic.twitter.com/aWNh5gRlAn — Everton (@Everton) August 14, 2021

Joke names such as Faye Knewse slipped through the net, as well as a photo of Anne Frank, the young World War II diarist.

To make matters worse, the club appeared to resolutely refuse to apologise for their error.