He was the thorn in the side of many a defence during his heyday in the 1970s, but Sunday morning saw the sad news that Germany’s greatest ever goalscorer, Gerd Muller, had passed away.

Known as Der Bomber for his striking prowess, it took Lionel Messi over 40 years to break his goals in a calendar year record, and Robert Lewandowski longer still to beat his Bundesliga goals in a season mark.

The thoughts of everyone at BT Sport are with the family and friends of Gerd Müller. Germany’s greatest goalscorer, Müller scored 566 goals in 607 competitive appearances for Bayern Munich and 68 goals in 62 caps for the national team. 1945 – 2021 pic.twitter.com/o1swLhU0uR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 15, 2021

His 68 goals in 62 German national team appearances, as well as 566 goals in 607 competitive games for Bayern Munich will stand the test of time.

May he rest in peace.